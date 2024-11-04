Reduce central funds, choke guarantees: This is BJP’s game plan, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that the BJP’s game plan was clear, in that the party-led NDA government at the Centre intended to undermine and block the Congress government’s welfare programmes in the state, by reducing devolution of funds. </p>.<p>In a statement released by his office, Siddaramaiah said, “Our guarantee schemes — empowering the poor, farmers, women and workers across all communities — have rattled the BJP. Their game plan is clear: by reducing funds, they hope to financially undermine Karnataka and block our welfare programmes.”</p>.<p><strong>Smear campaign</strong></p>.<p>He alleged in the statement that from the prime minister down to local BJP workers, an orchestrated smear campaign was on against the guarantees. </p>.<p>“The central government deprives Karnataka of its rightful share of taxes and grants. But let me make this clear — we will neither yield nor falter. We will stand firm and fight politically against every injustice imposed upon the state,” he declared.</p>.Challenge for open debate: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra trade barbs on social media.<p>The statement said no amount of slander will deter the beneficiaries from trusting Congress’ welfare schemes. “BJP leaders stay awake at night, worried that people no longer believe their lies,” he said. The CM appealed to the people to see through the BJP’s true intentions. Despite the government ordering the immediate withdrawal of notices issued to farmers over Wakf properties, BJP leaders are continuing their protests. </p>.<p><strong>BJP’s internal strife</strong></p>.<p>Pointing out at the internal strife within BJP, Siddaramaiah said the party in the state resembled a firecracker about to burst, with infighting on in full display. </p>.<p>“Daily, BJP leaders accuse one another, revealing their cruel ambitions to the people. While their leaders quarrel, the BJP’s high command remains indifferent, watching from a distance with amusement. To escape this humiliation, BJP leaders keep creating distractions, trying to divert people’s attention away from their failures,” the statement said.</p>