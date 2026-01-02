<p>Bengaluru: A big cat with an unusual colouration has been documented in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Vijayanagara">Vijayanagara</a> district with researchers stating that the sighting of the 'sandalwood' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=leopard">leopard</a> is the second confirmation documentation in the country.</p><p>Conservationist Sanjay Gubbi and his team from the Holematthi Nature Foundation (HNF) documented the female leopard, estimated to be 6-7-year old, through camera trapping. </p><p>In one of the later images, the female was photographed with a cub that displayed normal coat colouration and black rosettes.</p>.Villager gets locked inside leopard trap cage in Chamarajanagar.<p>HNF said leopards usually have tawny coats with black rosettes but the exceptionally colour morph exhibits a pale reddish-pink coat resembling the "hue of sandalwood" with light-brown rosettes. </p><p>Internationally, leopards of this colour morph are referred to as "strawberry" leopards. They have been recorded in South Africa and Tanzania.</p><p>"In India, Sandalwood Leopards are extremely rare. A single individual was previously documented from the Ranakpur region of Rajasthan in November 2021, making the Vijayanagara record only the second confirmed documentation from the country," it said.</p><p>Gubbi said the colouration was consistent with conditions such as hypomelanism or erythrism, both of which are naturally occurring genetic traits identified in wild mammals. </p>.Karnataka resorts seek scientific study on impact of safari on wildlife.<p>"At present, this assessment is based on photographic evidence and visual characteristics. While these features are distinctive, confirmation of the exact genetic mechanism would require molecular analysis using DNA from non-invasive samples such as scat or hair. Until such genetic evidence is available, it is scientifically appropriate to describe this animal as a rare colour morph rather than assign a specific genetic condition,” he explained.</p><p>Camera trapping was conducted as part of CHINA's efforts to estimate leopard populations and identify key landscapes for large mammal conservation in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. </p><p>HFs research indicates that overall, Karnataka supports an estimated 2,500 leopards.</p>