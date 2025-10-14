<p>Bengaluru: A large delegation of Panchamasali Lingayats on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bring their community under Category-2A by taking "immediate steps" to sort out a pending Supreme Court case concerning Muslim reservation. </p><p>At present, the Panchamasalis -- they claim to be the largest sub-caste of the Lingayats -- come under OBC Category-3B with a 5 per cent reservation. They want to be moved to Category-2A, which has 15 per cent reservation. </p>.Telangana govt likely to approach SC to challenge HC interim order on reservation.<p>The previous BJP government had decided to scrap 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under Category-2B. Then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai argued that the Constitution did not allow religion-based reservation. </p><p>Vokkaligas from Category-3A and Lingayats from Category-3B were moved to a new Category 2C and 2D, respectively. Categories-3A and 3B were scrapped.</p><p>The 4 per cent Muslim reservation was divided equally between Vokkaligas and Lingayats (two percentage points each). This increased Vokkaliga reservation to 6 per cent and Lingayats to 7 per cent, up from 4 per cent and 5 per cent*, respectively. </p><p>When this decision was challenged before the Supreme Court, the state government said it would maintain status quo. The case is still pending for adjudication.</p><p>The Panchamasali Lingayat delegation led by lawmakers BR Patil and Vijayanand Kashappanavar, in a petition to Siddaramaiah, urged the government to get the Supreme Court case cleared. The 200-strong delegation also asked Siddaramaiah to obtain a report from the backward classes commission and move the Panchamasali community to Category-2A. </p><p>"The Panchamasalis are the first followers of the Lingayat religion founded by Basavanna," the petition submitted by the Akhila Bharata Lingayata Panchamasali Samaja Trust stated.</p><p>Chaired by Kashappanavar, the Trust stated said the community was largely agrarian and rural. "The community is backward. Youngsters of the community remain socially and educationally backward."</p><p>The petition further urged Siddaramaiah to recommend to the Union government the inclusion of all Lingayat sub-groups in the Central OBC list. </p><p>The Trust also sought financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to build a student hostel at the premises of Kudalasangama Mutt in Hungund. </p>