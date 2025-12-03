Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

School girl allegedly raped in Karnataka's Belagavi, two held

Accused duo - Manikanth Dinnimani and Iranna Sankammanavar were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident that occurred last month, they said.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 05:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 05:52 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeBelagavirape

Follow us on :

Follow Us