Revision in Nandini milk price: People unhappy, hoteliers uncertain

The revision of milk prices by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has left many hoteliers, households, and sweet shop owners wondering how this could impact their budgets and operations.
In a statement, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association (BBHA) said that it is yet to ascertain the exact impact that the hike would have since KMF had also promised an additional 50ml in every packet.
BBHA president P C Rao admitted that KMF, under its brand Nandini, is providing healthy and nutritious milk at a most reasonable price. “Since the increase in the price is accompanied by the guarantee of an increase in the quantity the buyer will get, we are not sure if we can call this a hike. We will discuss the revision in price with all our members, and take a decision on revising the price of our products,” Rao added.
However, a few hoteliers, and owners of sweet shops, whom DH spoke to, expressed concern over the possibility of some of their peers taking advantage of the situation, and hiking the price of some of their products. “The price of milk-based sweets is likely to shoot up by at least Rs 20. Although the increase in the price of milk itself is little, they will try to capitalise on this opportunity, and revise the price significantly,” the owner of a prominent sweet store told DH.
But the hike in price will impact ordinary citizens the most, many of whom are none too pleased with the promise of an additional 50ml of milk. Given that the money spent every month on milk is accounted for in the household budget, the revised price might compel changes in household expenses. Some even pointed out that the additional 50 ml might even end up getting wasted.
Savitha K R, a homemaker who said she bought at least two litres of milk daily, said, “I have to shell out more money for more milk I do not want. I will simply have to reduce the quantity of milk I buy, or find milk alternatives.”
Savitha’s views found resonance across a wide cross-section of the public, with many admitting to contemplating a reduction in the amount of milk they consumed.
Published 25 June 2024, 21:21 IST