Rowdy sheeter injured in Mangaluru shootout

Mangaluru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) PSI Sudeep shot a notorious rowdy sheeter Akashbhavan Sharan alias Rohidas in his leg while he tried to escape arrest and assaulted head constable Prakash, at Jeppu Kutpady in Mangaluru on Tuesday evening.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that injured rowdy sheeter and head constable are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. There are more than 25 cases against rowdy sheeter Akashbhavan Sharan in Mangaluru and surrounding areas, including cases pertaining to murder, murder attempt, arms act, sexual assault and murder attempt inside the district prison. The High Court had recently sentenced him to life imprisonment in a case pertaining to the murder of KVG Medical College & Hospital administrator Ramakrishna in Sullia in the year 2011.

The CCB personnel were trying to arrest him for the last 15 days. On Tuesday, he tried to escape and the PSI Sudeep fired in the air asking him to surrender. When he tried to escape, head constable Prakash tried to catch hold of him. However, he assaulted the head constable. Later, the PSI shot at his leg, said the Commissioner.

The police had been inquiring about all those who were harbouring Akashbhavan Sharan for the last few days. Three days ago when PSI Sudeep and his team had been to Kavoor to arrest Akashbhavan Sharan, he had tried to run a vehicle over the police and escaped from the spot.

On getting information that he was in Udupi, the team went to Udupi on Monday and secured one Manjesh who had helped him. Based on the information given by Manjesh, the police collected details of the car in which he had escaped from Udupi. After getting information on him passing a pumpwell in Mangaluru in his car, CCB personnel chased him till Jeppu Kutpady. When he tried to take a 'U-turn' at Jeppu Kutpady, the police waylaid the car and asked him to surrender. When he failed to surrender, the police shot at his leg, police said.