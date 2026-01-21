Menu
Sabarimala gold theft: ED raids jeweller in Ballari

Govardhana had reportedly got the door of the Ayyappa temple gold-plated in 2019, as also the adjacent poles.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 01:47 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 01:47 IST
