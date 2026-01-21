Sabarimala gold theft: ED raids jeweller in Ballari

<p>Ballari: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of Roddam Jewellers and its proprietor Roddam Govardhana with regard to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold theft case.</p>.<p>Inspections continued even after sunset on the premises of the stores on Bengaluru Road.</p>.<p>Govardhana is being investigated for his suspected links with Unnikrishnan, the prime accused in the case. </p>.<p>Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were deployed for security in the vicinity of the raided premises.</p>.Scientific report on Lord Ayyappa temple gold cladding filed; SIT to examine findings.<p>The ED officials questioned members of Govardhana’s family in connection with the case at his Parvati Nagar residence. The special investigation team (SIT) constiututed by the Kerala government for the case had arrested Govardhana on December 19 last year in connection with the case.</p>.<p>SIT officials have freqauently visited the city since October last year.</p>.<p>Govardhana had reportedly got the door of the Ayyappa temple gold-plated in 2019, as also the adjacent poles.</p>