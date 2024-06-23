Safety concerns on critical train routes as Karnataka lacks 'Kavach'

The Kavach factor Kavach is an indigenously developed automatic train protection system (ATPS) designed by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO). India’s Kavach is considered to be one of the cheapest and most efficient anti-train collision systems. To lay Kavach on a kilometre of train route, it costs Rs 50 lakh. The system functions on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags. Currently, the IR has implemented the system on 1,465 km in North India and work is in progress on another 3,000 km.