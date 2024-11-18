Home
Samagata Foundation's 'Kurubkii' celebrates Kuruba culture

The event was envisaged to conserve the Kuruba art and craft featuring a range of events, including workshops on weaving, felting, spinning, public talks, film screening on Deccan Pastoralism, folklores, and a musical performance.
DHNS
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 04:30 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 04:30 IST
