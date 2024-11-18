Samagata Foundation's 'Kurubkii' celebrates Kuruba culture

<p>Bengaluru: Celebrating the cultural richness of the Kuruba community, Bengaluru-based NGO Samagata Foundation organised a three-day event, 'Kurubkii–A Journey with the Kurubas', in association with Dakhnii Diaries. </p>.<p>The event was envisaged to conserve the Kuruba art and craft featuring a range of events, including workshops on weaving, felting, spinning, public talks, film screening on Deccan Pastoralism, folklores, and a musical performance. </p>.<p>On Sunday, the team hosted a live folk performance by Vasu Dixit and the Kuruba community, sharing music and experiences, highlighting their spiritual connection to nature, animals and the divine. The event also had experiential interactions with artisans. </p>