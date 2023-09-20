Home
Home

Sandalwood actors will join farmers' protest on Cauvery issue once KFCC takes a call, says Raghavendra Rajkumar

He was reacting to a question on the silence of the Kannada film industry regarding the Cauvery issue.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 12:17 IST

Follow Us

Raghavendra Rajkumar said that Sandalwood actors will join the protests of the farmers regarding Cauvery river row, once Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce takes a call on this.

"So far even farmers have not approached us in this regard," Raghavendra Rajkumar said.

He was reacting to a question on the silence of the Kannada film industry regarding the Cauvery issue.

"Our father Dr Rajkumar always stood for the cause of land, language and water. Dr Rajkumar was a Shakthi, if he stood for any cause, the entire industry would support him and join him. Now if an actor joins the protest individually, it may be misperceived as that they are doing it for publicity. So the entire industry will join the protest together as per the rule, when the chamber decides on it, plans and gives a green signal on this," he said.

He said, "It is the duty of any actor to stand for the cause of Kannada language, land and water whenever there is any threat to it. We stand with farmers. We will go to all places wherever farmers invite us for the protest, once the KFCC decides on it," the actor assured.

(Published 20 September 2023, 12:17 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaSandalwoodCauveryKFCCRaghavendra Rajkumar

