Sanjay Patil defends ‘extra peg’ remark, says he didn’t target Laxmi Hebbalkar

Belagavi: Former BJP MLA and party’s election in-charge for Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency, Sanjay Patil, on Sunday remained defiant and defended his ‘extra peg’ remark allegedly aimed at Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said, “I did not mention her (Laxmi Hebbalkar) name in my speech. I just said Akkabai. It’s your interpretation. Extra peg means energy drink. Indian culture has taught me to respect women. I have done no wrong. I haven’t taken her name. If you think I am wrong, lodge a complaint with the Election Commission or the police. If I am found guilty, I will face punishment. But it is not right to lay siege to my house late at night,” Patil said.
“I am a heart patient. I have undergone a bypass procedure. What if something happens to me? Laxmi Hebbalkar is scared of (her son) losing the Lok Sabha elections. She is misusing the women and child development department to further her political interests,” he charged.
Patil said he will lodge a criminal case over Mahila Congress protest near his house on Saturday night.
During an election rally on Saturday, Patil, in an indirect reference to Hebbalkar, had said, “Akka may lose sleep over the response the BJP is getting in her Belagavi Rural Assembly constituency. She may have to swallow sleeping pills or take an extra peg.”
His remarks drew widespread criticism. Members of Mahila Congress laid siege to Patil’s house and held a protest till late night.
Hebbalkar said on Sunday that Patil’s comments were derogatory and an insult to women.
“When Sanjay Patil was speaking ill of me, Jagadish Shettar, MP Mangala Angadi and other senior BJP leaders on the stage could have prevented him from making such disparaging remarks. BJP leaders are anti-women. I urge the women of the state to condemn Patil’s statement,” she told reporters.
