Sanjay Patil defends ‘extra peg’ remark, says he didn’t target Laxmi Hebbalkar

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said, “I did not mention her (Laxmi Hebbalkar) name in my speech. I just said Akkabai. It’s your interpretation. Extra peg means energy drink. Indian culture has taught me to respect women. I have done no wrong. I haven’t taken her name. If you think I am wrong, lodge a complaint with the Election Commission or the police. If I am found guilty, I will face punishment. But it is not right to lay siege to my house late at night,” Patil said.