<p>Humnabad (Bidar district): The Humnabad police have booked SBI Bidar regional ATM channel manager Praveen Kumar on charges of misappropriating Rs 1.25 crore from Humnabad SBI branch.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint lodged by Humnabad bank manager Raghunath K L, the police have booked the officer for criminal breach of trust, PSI Suresh Kumar told <em>DH</em>. Whenever a cash officer or other SBI officials goes on a leave, Praveen Kumar was made in-charge in Bidar district. </p>.<p>Accordingly, the officer in question was made in-charge of Humnabad SBI branch. The officer misappropriated Rs 1.25 crore from the account of the said bank, the PSI said, quoting the complaint.</p>