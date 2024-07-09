Karnataka schools told to implement 'Naavu Manujaru' programme

Bengaluru: The school education department has issued a circular asking all schools and colleges to start the ‘Naavu Manujaru’ (We the Humans) programme announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the budget.
The department has asked the institutions to dedicate two hours a week (three periods of 40 minutes) for the programme by inviting resource persons/experts and organising interactions with them to promote social harmony, scientific temper and coexistence.
As mentioned in the circular issued by the department, one period should be for value education and two periods for socially productive work. However, no special funds have been released to implement the programme. All government, aided and private schools have been directed to implement the programme from the current academic year. This will be applicable for both primary and high schools.
During the classes under ‘Naavu Manujaru’ programme, children would be taught about social reformers and the revolutions, taking students out for a visit to educational, industries, historical places nearby, discussions on elimination of inequality in the society etc.
The experts have been asked to help students develop the capacity to question under the programme and help for overall development of children.
Published 09 July 2024, 00:45 IST