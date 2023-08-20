Scrapping NEP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet academicians on Monday, August 21

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting on Monday with academicians and vice chancellors of universities to discuss scrapping of NEP.
The government is likely to finalise a committee to frame a state education policy (SEP).
According to official sources in the higher education department, the government has to decide on SEP guidelines after announcing that it will not implement NEP.
“The government has to constitute a committee and issue guidelines,” an official said.
However, along with SEP, Siddaramaiah is also discussing vacant posts at universities, distribution of laptops for students, recruitment of guest faculty and remunerations, uniform common academic calendar at all universities and upgrading some institutions as institutes of excellence.
“The SEP was the only issue that needed discussion at the chief minister’s level. Other issues require financial assistance,” the official said.