Security tightened at Karnataka's Krishnaraja Sagar dam, following Delhi blast

KSISF Commandant Pramod said, "The higher officials have issued orders to tighten the security for the safety of the dam. We are keeping a vigil on suspicious persons and vehicles".
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 19:19 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 19:19 IST
Karnataka NewsDelhiTerror attackSecurity beefed upKRS Dam

