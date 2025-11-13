<p>Mysuru: Following the car bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi, security has been tightened at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, and surrounding places, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.</p><p>Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel, armed with guns, have been deployed in all four directions of the dam, including the South Entrance of the KRS reservoir, North entrance, entry to Brindavan Gardens and other places. </p><p>KSISF Commandant Pramod said, "The higher officials have issued orders to tighten the security for the safety of the dam. We are keeping a vigil on suspicious persons and vehicles".</p>.Delhi blast: Police on alert to trace red EcoSport car registered in name of Umar Nabi.<p>"There is a separate industrial security force for the security of KRS dam. Hence, civil police have not been deployed. No higher level official has visited the dam after the Delhi blast incident", the local police said.</p><p><strong>High alert at borders</strong></p><p>Police are on a high alert in Gundlupet taluk on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and are checking all vehicles that enter Karnataka, following the Delhi blast.</p><p>The Police personnel are checking the vehicles at Madduru and Moolehole checkposts in Gundlupet taluk. Barricades have been installed and all vehicles entering the state through Bandipur are being inspected.</p>