<p>Bengaluru: Senior journalist Michael Robert Patrao, who worked with <em>Deccan Herald</em> for over three decades, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 66. </p>.<p>Born into a Konkani-speaking Catholic family in Mangaluru on September 9, 1959, Patrao studied BCom at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, and completed his MA (English) at Karnatak University, Dharwad. </p>.<p>After a stint in advertising, he joined <span class="italic"><em>Deccan Herald </em></span>in 1992, starting as a reporter in the Bengaluru bureau before covering Karnataka politics and public policy. He reported on several elections, wrote extensively on Bengaluru's history and heritage, and was a prolific music critic who reviewed numerous albums. </p>.<p>In the later part of his career, he moved to the news desk and worked in various editorial roles. He retired on superannuation in 2017 but later returned to contribute to the newspaper's school edition. </p>.<p>He had reported for work on Monday. Patrao is survived by his wife, son and daughter. </p>.<p>His last rites will be performed at St Anne Church, Kelarai, in Mangaluru. </p>