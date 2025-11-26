Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Senior journalist Michael Patrao passes away

Born into a Konkani-speaking Catholic family in Mangaluru on September 9, 1959, Patrao studied BCom at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, and completed his MA (English) at Karnatak University, Dharwad.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 22:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 22:17 IST
Karnataka NewsJournalist

Follow us on :

Follow Us