india

Senior MLA Suresh Babu replaces Kumaraswamy as JD(S) leader in Karnataka Assembly

Kumaraswamy resigned as the MLA from Channapatna segment after his election to the Lok Sabha in the recent polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 13:26 IST

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) MLA C B Suresh Babu is the party's leader in the Karnataka Assembly, Speaker U T Khader said on Monday.

The position fell vacant following JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's election to the Lok Sabaha.

"JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy on July 14 has given a letter stating that Chikkanayakanahalli MLA C B Suresh Babu has been appointed as the JD(S) party leader (in the Assembly) and the same has to be recognised. Accordingly, Suresh Babu has been recognised as the JD(S) party leader," Khader told the House.

Published 15 July 2024, 13:26 IST
