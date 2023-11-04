SEP committee to review previous education policies

Bengaluru: The committee constituted to draft the State Education Policy (SEP) will review all the previous education policies in the state, both at the school and higher education sector, before drafting the policy.
The committee, headed by former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Sukhadeo Thorat, had its first meeting for two days in Bengaluru and formed nine sub-committees/working groups to study various issues related to education in Karnataka and submit the report.
‘Nine working groups’
Addressing a news conference in Bengaluru on Friday, Thorat said, “The state government has given us the mandate to draft the policy. We will review the present status of school and higher education. Our recommendations will be based on data, survey and research and we have formed nine working groups for this purpose.”
He further stated that the committee will look at the education attainment in the state.
“The Commission will look into the aspects like enrollment, access, governance structure, financing and funding, expenditure, quality education, distance and online education, faculty and also value education,” he explained.
Aiming to submit the report by the end of February 2024, Thorat said that if necessary the Commission will seek extension from the government.
“Our report will be based on data and facts and not on assumptions and presumptions,” he added.
The Commission will also have division-wise consultations at four divisions and consult all the stakeholders to get their feedback on the policy.
“We will go for extensive study and research. We will have interaction with all the stakeholders. The report what we submit will be
futuristic with comprehensive suggestions for the development of the state,” Thorat added.
Thorat, who had earlier appreciated some of the aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP), while taking part in one of the seminars organised in Bengaluru a few months ago, refused to comment anything on it. When asked, he said, “My individual opinion doesn’t matter at this stage.”
It can be recalled that, Thorat had appreciated the Multiple Entry and Exit option provided in the National Education Policy and even suggested the government the same could be considered while framing the State Education Policy .