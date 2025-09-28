<p>For nearly two months, several areas of Bengaluru have been experiencing power cuts that last up to eight to nine hours, particularly on weekends. This has left residents frustrated, especially since Karnataka continues to generate surplus electricity, nearly 60-70 per cent of which comes from renewable sources.</p>.<p>Officials from the Karnataka Energy Department clarified that these outages are not instances of load-shedding but are linked to an extensive maintenance drive being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).</p>.Karur stampede: 38 bodies identified, being handed over to relatives, says Collector.<p>The work, initially planned for January this year, was postponed multiple times and is now being conducted in phases. Bengaluru has one of the largest power networks in the country, with KPTCL operating 344 stations and BESCOM managing about 20 receiving stations and 100 substations.</p>.<p>Engineers explained that due to rising power consumption, installations like transformers and conductors require routine maintenance every three months to manage fluctuating loads.</p>.<p>A KPTCL engineer said in a statement that the current disruptions are unavoidable since delayed upgrades are now being addressed simultaneously across different pockets of the city.</p>.<p><strong>Power outage details for Sunday</strong></p>.<p>According to BESCOM, power supply will be affected on Sunday between 10 am and 5 pm in the following areas of Bengaluru:</p>.<p>West Bengaluru: Basaveshwaranagr, Vijayanagr, Govindarajanagar, Kamakshipalya, RPC Layout, Prashanthnagar, MC Layout, Marenahalli, Hosahalli, Thimmenhalli, Vinayaka Layout, Kaveripura, Ranganathapura, Syndicate Bank Colony, Nagarbavi, Siddaiah Puranik Road, KHB Colony, Magadi Main Road, HCR Layout, Agrahara Dasarahalli, and nearby localities.</p>.<p>Peenya Region: Peenya Industrial Area 1st Stage, TVS Cross Road, ISRO 1st and 2nd Cross, Peenya 10th and 11th Main, surroundings of Udupi Hotel, IR Polytechnic Road, Lakshmi Devi Nagar, Laggere Old Village, Lava Kusha Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chowdeshwari Nagar, MEI, and Yeswanthpur Industrial Area.</p>