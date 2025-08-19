Shakti scheme enters Golden Book of World Records

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government's flagship guarantee — the free bus travel scheme for women domiciled in Karnataka — has entered the Golden Book of World Records for facilitating over 500 crore rides in over two years. </p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the Shakti scheme facilitated 504.9 bus rides from June 11, 2023, to July 20, 2025. </p>.<p>"This is a moment of pride for the entire state," he wrote on X. </p>.<p>He noted that women's participation in the state's industrial sector had significantly increased due to the scheme, helping Karnataka become No 1 in per capita income in the country. </p>.TDP-led Andhra govt launches 'Stree Shakti' free bus travel scheme for women on Independence Day.<p>"My belief that the Shakti scheme empowers women socially, educationally, economically and industrially has not gone in vain," he said. </p>.<p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said implementing the scheme was not easy. </p>.<p>"Transport corporations had not added new buses for nearly five years, no new recruitment had taken place and the corporations were under heavy debt. In such a challenging situation, working together as one team and successfully leading the Shakti Scheme has given me immense personal satisfaction," he stated. </p>.<p>Since the scheme's launch, he went on, the RTCs have added 5,800 new buses, recuited 10,000 personnel, secured government assistance of Rs 2,000 crore to clear debts, and recorded a significant increase in ridership. </p>.<p>Citing a study entitled 'Beyond Free Rides' conducted by the Sustainable Mobility Network, he said women’s employment increased by 23% in Bengaluru and 21% in Hubballi-Dharwad due to the scheme. </p>