Shakti scheme enters Golden Book of World Records

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the Shakti scheme facilitated 504.9 bus rides from June 11, 2023, to July 20, 2025.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 23:06 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 23:06 IST
