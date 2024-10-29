Shiggaon bypoll: Azeempeer Khadri keeps Congress waiting

<p>Bengaluru: Just two days after Congress claimed to have convinced Syed Azeempeer Khadri against rebelling in the Shiggaon bypoll, the former lawmaker is keeping the party on tenterhooks.</p>.<p>On Monday, Khadri said he is still undecided on withdrawing his nomination as an Independent candidate as his supporters want him to contest. Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan as its candidate against BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. </p>.<p>The last date to withdraw nominations is October 30. </p>.<p>At a news conference on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Khadri, who was seated next to him in front of news cameras, would withdraw from the bypoll fray on or before October 30. Before the news conference, Khadri had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>"I'm in a dilemma," Khadri said. "My workers aren't allowing me to withdraw. At the same time, I'm not in a position to disobey the CM and other party leaders," he said. </p>.H D Kumaraswamy holds meeting with Muslim leaders from Channapatna .<p>Khadri said he has been promised a board chairperson's position. "But I've asked for the ticket. That's the reward for my hard work. I've said that the party should withdraw its candidate (Pathan) instead of asking me to step back," he said. </p>.<p>Khadri also said that he has been made to stay at Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's residence. "Ismail Tamatgar has been deployed to watch me," he said, laughing. </p>.<p>The former MLA also rejected talk that he indulged in "adjustment" politics with BJP's Basavaraj Bommai against whom he has lost consecutively. </p>