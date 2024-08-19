Shiroor landslide: NGT seeks reply from NHAI, Ministry of Environment, Forests

New Delhi: The NGT has sought reply from the National Highway Authority of India, Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner regarding the landslide in Shiroor on National Highways-66 in Uttara Kannada district.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took suo-motu cognisance of the preliminary report submitted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to the NHAI and Karnataka Government. The GIS in its report pointed out the “unscientific” construction work done by the NHAI on this stretch has caused the landslide.

The NGT also issued notice to the Director General of the GIS as well.