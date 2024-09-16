Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar visits skydeck in New York City

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is keen to build a 250-metre-tall touristic attraction in Bengaluru, paid a visit to a skydeck in New York City during his visit to the US.
He visited the skydeck 'The Edge’, which is spread across 7,500 square feet and located on the 100th floor of a building in Hudson Yards. The skydeck is fully made of glass, from floor to ceiling, and offers a beautiful 360-degree view of the Big Apple.
During his visit, Shivakumar met architect Dr Babu Kilara, his office said in a press note. He also held discussions with architect Kenneth Drucker, who was instrumental in building the World Trade Center in New York City, Shanghai Tower in China and Burj Khalifa in Dubai, among other architectural marvels.
"If modern technology is combined with strong thoughts, the skydeck may bring a new definition to the Bengaluru skyline as well as improve the quality of urban development,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Karnataka has zeroed in on a large vacant land parcel in Hemmigepura, West Bengaluru, where it plans to construct the skydeck.
Published 16 September 2024, 02:54 IST