Shivarame Gowda sees plot; says his voice in audio tape morphed

Former MP L R Shivarame Gowda on Thursday said that the telephone conversation between him and BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, which went viral recently, was a conspiracy against him.
On a social media platform, Shivarame Gowda issued a clarification and alleged that some unidentified miscreants have morphed his voice. "In the 40 years of my political career, I have criticised politically and never personally. I have never wished former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's death," he wrote in the post.
In the post, he said Devaraje Gowda met him on April 29 when the pen drive issue had gone viral across the state. "I am no way connected to the pen drive case. But my political rivals are linking me with it. I have noticed that an audio morphing voice has been uploaded on social media and I know who is behind it. I will answer to them at the right time," he said.
He said that he would file a case against those conspiring against him.
Published 23 May 2024, 21:51 IST