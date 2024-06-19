Shoddy guesthouse at Mantralayam: Minister orders probe

Bengaluru: Dusting out a 13-year old matter when the BJP was in power, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy has ordered a Lokayukta probe into poor quality of work in the construction of a government-run guesthouse for the state’s devotees at Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy also ordered action against officials involved with this project. In a note to his principal secretary, Reddy stated that construction of the 100-room guesthouse was approved at a cost of Rs 5 crore in July 2011. The tender process was completed in September 2011 and the Raichur district administration was asked to take up the work, which was finished in November 2019.
However, there have been complaints over quality of work, including cracked walls, leaky drainage pipes, irregular power supply, damaged tiles, dysfunctional geysers, substandard windows and so on. "Such shoddy work has not only resulted in financial losses to the government, but has also inconvenienced devotees," Reddy stated.
Published 18 June 2024, 23:53 IST