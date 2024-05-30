SI suspended over Bellur group clash

Basavaraju Chincholi, the sub-inspector (SI) of Bellur Police Station, was suspended on Wednesday over dereliction of duty in connection with the group clash reported at the village in the taluk on Monday night.
Superintendent of Police (SP) N Yatish issued the suspension orders citing dereliction of duty as the reason for not receiving the complaint on the day.
It is said that the sub-inspector did not receive the complaint when the injured Abhilash’s family members had come to Bellur police station on May 27 night to lodge a complaint. Hence, they complained against him to the SP. Based on the complaint, the SI has been kept under suspension.
Published 29 May 2024, 21:06 IST