<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hinted at a Cabinet reshuffle. He was reacting to demands that ST lawmakers must be made ministers. </p>.<p>“In the coming days, during the Cabinet reshuffle, we will do it,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>.<p>Two ST lawmakers - B Nagendra and K N Rajanna - had to exit the Cabinet. The ST community has demanded that their positions must be filled up. There is speculation that Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet will be rejigged after November 20, when the Congress completes two and a half years in office. </p>