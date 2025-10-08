Menu
CM Siddaramaiah hints at Cabinet reshuffle

Two ST lawmakers - B Nagendra and K N Rajanna - had to exit the Cabinet.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 00:29 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 00:29 IST
SiddaramaiahIndian politcsCabinet Reshuffle

