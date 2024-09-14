Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hints at milk price hike in state

Magadi (Ramanagara district): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hinted at another imminent hike in the milk prices.
"Dairy farmers are not making any profit. There has been a demand from several quarters for increasing the price of milk by Rs 5 per litre. A meeting will soon be held to take a decision on increasing the milk price in the interest of the farmers," Siddaramaiah said.
The chief minister was speaking at a programme during the launch of various development works in Magadi in Ramanagara district on Friday.
Siddaramaiah said there also has been a demand that cooperative societies be paid 20 paise per litre of milk.
A decision on this demand will also be taken at the earliest, Siddaramaiah told reporters.
Published 14 September 2024, 02:35 IST