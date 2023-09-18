Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt is in sleep mode, says BSY

Alleging that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was in deep slumber over the drought situation, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said his party will tour the state highlighting its 'failures,' and to strengthen the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"After the Gowri-Ganesha festival tomorrow, I will tour all the districts of the state, with party leaders, to strengthen the party and to make people know about the failures of this government... after taking the blessings of the lord, our agitation against this government will start. There is a feeling that this government is as good as dead for the people," Yediyurappa told reporters here.
"We will visit every district, during which we will also hold meetings of party workers there to instill confidence in them," he said.
Yediyurappa and several other BJP leaders on Sunday visited Kurudumale’s Ganesha temple and offered prayers to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and ahead of the party’s state-wide tour.
Condemning the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu despite the shortage of water in the state’s reservoirs, Yediyurappa said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to be not concerned about it. "The CM and Water Resources Minister (D K Shivakumar) are releasing water under Tamil Nadu’s pressure, we condemn it and we will intensify our protest against it," he added.
Averring that Congress government’s guarantee schemes are "temporary", Yediyurappa said, "They (Congress leaders) are just speaking only guarantees, while having completely stopped developmental projects. So it is necessary for us to fight and we will do it."
Lok Sabha polls are around the corner and like last time the BJP aims to win more than 25 (out of 28) seats in Karnataka, the BJP leader said.
"We want to give it as a gift to Modi and we will make all honest efforts in this direction. We are confident," the former chief minister said.