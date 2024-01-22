Siddaramaiah will remain villan for not declaring holiday on January 22: Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Fearing that the Congress may lose votes of Muslim community in forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah did not declare holiday on January 22, the day of Ram mandir consecration in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, said former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarapa.

Speaking to media persons, here on Sunday, he said Congress party would suffer loss in the Lok Sabha polls due to curse by devotees of Lord Rama and saints.

He said this is the historical day as many people sacrificed their lives for the construction of Ram mandir. So Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared half day holiday for employees of the Centre. Modi has asked them to celebrate on the lines of Deepavali festival. But Siddaramaiah's name will remain as villain for not declaring holiday on January 22. So it would have been better if holiday is declared, Eshwarappa suggested.

He also predicted that Siddaramaiah would lose the chief minister's post as Congress party would not win enough seats in Lok Sabha polls.