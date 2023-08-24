Solar parks at 200 electricity substations in Karnataka soon

In a big push towards the use of Renewable Energy (RE), solar parks will be established in close to 200 electricity substations across the state.
The Energy Department has completed the feasibility study and identified these stations based on the requirements and local conditions.
Energy Minister K J George, on Wednesday, approved the proposal and directed the officials to go ahead with the implementation of the project. “Implementation of these projects will enhance localised power generation thereby leading to efficient fulfillment of energy needs to farmers during the day time,” George said.
The officials have also identified land around the substations where these plants can be set up. “The idea is to decentralise power generation using RE and reduce the load on the substations by utilising the existing infrastructure better,” explained Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary, Energy and Infrastructure.
The power generated in these solar parks will help power the feeders that supply electricity to irrigation pump sets. That apart, to explore the feasibility of increasing the use of solar-powered pump sets among farmers. George also held a meeting with the manufacturers of such pump sets.
“Solar-powered irrigation pump sets will ensure uninterrupted power supply to farmers and bring down their dependency on conventional sources of power,” George added.
The farmers can also apply for a subsidy under the PM KUSUM scheme to set up solar-powered pump sets. So far, close to 4,369 solar-powered pump sets have been installed in the state.