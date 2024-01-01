Somanna to meet BJP top leaders in Delhi soon

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former minister V Somanna said on Sunday that he was confident that all issues raised by him would be resolved by the party and that he was ready to assume any responsibility given to him.
Speaking to reporters here, Somanna said, “I do not want to embarrass the party or its leadership any more. I am leaving for Delhi after January 6 to meet the leaders. I am confident all issues will be resolved by January 10.”
He said many leaders helped him resolve several issues, thus lightening his heart. “After my defeat in two Assembly seats, I was angry. Now, my issues are getting resolved. I have decided not to talk about the past,” he said. On the possibility of he contesting from the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat, Somanna said he would do whatever the party high command tells him to.
The former minister said he was in the party to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Only he could think of naming Ayodhya international airport after Maharshi Valmiki, who authored Ramayana. The prime minister ensured the participation of Muslims in the celebrations in Ayodhya,” he said.