Speculation deepens as Somashekar chairs Cong’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA S T Somashekar on Monday chaired a meeting in his constituency to review the Congress’ flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which was seen as another sign that he could be on the verge of jumping ship.
Recently, apart from meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Somashekar accompanied Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for an interaction meeting with citizens at an apartment on Kanakapura Road.
“As an MLA, I have responsibilities. Be it any party in power, an MLA must ensure effective implementation of government programmes and schemes,” Somashekar, a former minister, said. “When people ask me about government schemes, I can’t keep away just because I’m an Opposition MLA.”
Somashekar said he will do everything possible to implement government schemes in his constituency.
Asked about him keeping distance from the BJP, Somashekar cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Isro last week. “There was a meeting held in the BJP office about which I had no information. I had no information on the timings of PM’s arrival. For over three years, I’ve attended all BJP programmes,” he said.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar told reporters that his focus is to strengthen Congress.
Home Minister G Parameshwara claimed that a lot of people from the BJP and JD(S) want to join Congress. “These discussions are happening at various stages. One MLA was supposed to join, but we also need to take into account our party cadre there and our defeated candidate from the constituency,” he said.
Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, however, said there is no need for Congress to poach leaders. “We’re already in power,” he said. “Our AICC leaders have asked us to strengthen the party wherever we are weak. Keeping all the upcoming elections in mind, we are taking up party strengthening activities. We will welcome anyone who aligns with our party ideology,” he said.