Speculations over Simha-HDK meeting

Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Friday met JD (S) state president H D Kumaraswamy at the latter’s Bidadi farmhouse triggering speculations that Simha has sought his support to ensure his victory in forthcoming Lok Sabha election.
Sharing a photograph of him seeking blessings from Kumaraswamy, in a post on X, Simha cryptically captioned it as - Seeking blessings from a person who stood by me during my toughest times.
It is being widely interpreted as Simha is trying to JD(S) to ensure his victory from Kodagu-Mysore Lok Sabha seat. However, Simha’s supporters have denied this. They said Simha met him to convey his regards for batting in favour of his younger brother Vikrama Simha,who was recently arrested by the Forest Department for allegedly chopping trees.