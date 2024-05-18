Karnataka: SSLC examination-2, remedial classes for students postponed

Following pressure from the teaching fraternity and also from some legislators, the state government on Friday postponed the remedial teaching classes scheduled to be conducted for students registered for SSLC examination-2.
The Department of School Education and Literacy has also postponed the SSLC examination-2 to June 14. Earlier, they were scheduled to commence on June 7.
In a recent circular the department had directed high schools teachers of government, aided and unaided schools to come back to work from May 15 to conduct remedial teaching classes.
The teachers took objection as this would mean curtailing summer vacation by 15 days.
Representing the teachers, some MLCs petitioned the chief minister and department officials requesting to withdraw the order.
Considering the request and objection by teachers, the department issued an order rescheduling the remedial classes from May 29 to June 13. The SSLC examination-2 has also been postponed to June 14.
From the current academic year, the government has decided to provide three opportunities to students for SSLC examination.
The examination-1 results were recently announced and as many as 2 lakh students have registered for the examination-2.
However, with the postponement of the exam-2, the students registered to improve their marks are worried of PUC admissions.
Published 17 May 2024, 22:23 IST