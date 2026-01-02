<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the timetable for SSLC preparatory exams. Accordingly, the examinations will be conducted from January 5 to January 10.</p>.<p>In a detailed instructions, the Board has said that question paper will be sent to official emails of the school head masters and they can be accessed with a One Time Password. The HMs will be held responsible for any question paper leak.</p>.<p>The question papers will be set by the Board and digital format will be sent to schools around 7 am on the day of the exams. The head masters must take print-out of the same using the OTP. "Anyone taking photograph of the question paper, uploading it on any social media platform or indulging in any kind of malpractice will face action as per the Karnataka Education Act (Amendment) 2017, reads the instruction.</p>.Karnataka: G Parameshwara hopes for 'political promotion' in 2026, says he too has ambitions.<p>Meanwhile the Board has directed the schools to evaluate the answer scripts on next day of the exam and upload the performance of students on the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS).</p>