Stage set for MLC bypolls from Dakshina Kannada local bodies constituency on Oct 21

<p>Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P said that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of byelection to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Authorities' Constituency on October 21 from 8 am to 4 pm.</p><p>There are 53 sensitive polling booths. Complete video recording arrangements and additional police security have been made at sensitive polling booths. Micro-observers will be appointed at booths where there are more than 20 voters. CCTV cameras in the respective Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies are being used for the election process. There are a total 392 polling booths in the constituency with 6,032 voters. Out of these, there are 3,552 voters in Dakshina Kannada district and 2,480 voters in Udupi district, Deputy Commissioner said.</p><p>In Dakshina Kannada district, 3,263 members of 223 Gram Panchayats, 65 from Mangaluru City Corporation, 64 from two CMCs, 74 from three town municipalities, and 86 from five town panchayats are eligible to cast their votes.</p><p>In Udupi district, 2,355 members of 153 Gram Panchayats, 36 from Udupi City Municipality, 72 from three town municipalities, and 17 from one town panchayat are eligible to vote, said the DC.</p><p>To conduct the election, polling officers, assistant polling officers, and micro-observers will be deployed for the 392 polling booths. The counting of votes will take place at St. Aloysius Pre-University College in Mangaluru on October 24, added the DC.</p><p>Out of 3,552 voters in Dakshina Kannada, 1,842 are women. Of 2,480 voters in Udupi, 1,285 are women. Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada has the maximum number of polling stations at 49 locations while Hebri taluk in Udupi has only nine booths. Meanwhile, booths in Madappady and Konaje panchayats have only five voters each. With 793 elected representatives, Bantwal taluk is on top with the largest number of voters, the DC said.</p><p>Regarding security, a total of 540 police officers and personnel have been deployed in Dakshina Kannada district, and 328 in Udupi district. Section 163 has been invoked, issuing prohibitory orders in the areas surrounding the polling booths, according to the Deputy Commissioner.</p><p>More than five people will not be allowed to gather near the polling stations and holding processions, meetings and carrying weapons have been banned. Prohibitory orders will not be applicable for funeral functions, marriages and religious processions. However, people should ensure that model code of conduct is not violated during such programmes, the DC said.</p><p><strong>Violet pen</strong></p><p>Voters must cast their vote in the ballot paper using the violet pen provided at the polling booth. The first preference vote should be marked as '1' in English, Kannada, or Roman numerals for the candidate they are voting for.</p><p>The preferences must only be marked using numerals like 1, 2, 3 in order. It has been instructed that words should not be used to indicate preferences. If a different pen or marking tool is used, such a ballot paper will be considered invalid. Voters have already been informed about it. Mobile phones are not allowed at the polling booths, explained the DC.</p><p>There are four candidates in fray – Kishore Kumar (BJP), Raju Poojary (Cong), Anwar Sadat (SDPI) and Dinakar Ullal (Independent). </p>