Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Stage set for MLC bypolls from Dakshina Kannada local bodies constituency on Oct 21

There are 53 sensitive polling booths. Complete video recording arrangements and additional police security have been made at the polling booths.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 10:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 10:56 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDakshina Kannada

Follow us on :

Follow Us