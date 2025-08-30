Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

State formalises MA Saleem's appointment as DG&IGP of Karnataka police

Saleem, in May this year, was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP after Alok Mohan's term as HoPF ended.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 12:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 12:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliceMA Saleem

Follow us on :

Follow Us