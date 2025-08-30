<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a notification formalising the appointment of MA Saleem as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and the Head of Police Force (HoPF) of the Karnataka state police. </p><p>“MA Saleem, IPS (KN: 1993), Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic Offences, Bengaluru is appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru carrying the Apex Scale, Level-17 i.e. Rs.2,25,000/-(fixed) in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 with immediate effect and until further orders in the existing vacancу,” the notification said.</p><p>Saleem, in May this year, was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP after Alok Mohan's term as HoPF ended. A 1993-batch officer, Saleem, during his three-decade-long career served in 26 different roles, most recently as the Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID).</p>.Karnataka govt spends Rs 95,000 cr on five guarantee schemes so far.<p>Saleem, born on June 25, 1966, hails from Chikkabanavara, a once-sleepy village in northern Bengaluru. He holds postgraduate degrees in commerce and police management.</p><p>Saleem is widely recognised for his contributions to solving Bengaluru's traffic issues, first as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), then as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security) and later as the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).</p>