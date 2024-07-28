State government should change its behavior to get Union government's support: H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumarswamy defended that there was no injustice to Karnataka in the Union Budget 2024 and said, "State Government should not keep blaming but maintain good relationship with the Union Government for it to get necessary assistance."

"Change your behaviour," the Mandya MP asserted.

Addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Sunday, he said, "State Government should make its share of preparation to get central funds for any projects including Rs 5,300 crore under Upper Bhadra project."

"To get central assistance of Rs 3,000 crore for peripheral ring road of Bengaluru, is it ready to invest its matching grant? Why did they not submit utilisation certificates of central funds for several programmes despite notices from the Union Government? Have they inspected the quality of works taken up under the Union Government's Jal Jeevan Mission?" Kumaraswamy asked.

He added, "When Kodagu was hit by floods, and I was the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally called me to check, if the state needs any assistance. The present State Government didn't allow officers to attend my Janata Darshan programme in Mandya."

"They should give proper proposals for developmental works and extend necessary support and co-operation to MPs and ministers from the state. The Union Government has granted funds for all states for education, skill development, health, agriculture, highways and others. Union Finance Minister cannot mention all the states in a brief budget speech," he said.

Objecting the comments by Congress leaders that 'MPs have failed to voice for the state in the Parliament and to get approval for Mekedatu project', he said, "Former prime minister H D Devegowda and I are committed towards the protection of our water. It is Devegowda at this age, who is standing holding the bench at Rajya Sabha, to voice for the protection of our Cauvery water."