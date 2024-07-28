State government should change its behavior to get Union government's support: H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumarswamy defended that there was no injustice to Karnataka in the Union Budget 2024 and said, "State Government should not keep blaming but maintain good relationship with the Union Government for it to get necessary assistance."
"Change your behaviour," the Mandya MP asserted.
Addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Sunday, he said, "State Government should make its share of preparation to get central funds for any projects including Rs 5,300 crore under Upper Bhadra project."
"To get central assistance of Rs 3,000 crore for peripheral ring road of Bengaluru, is it ready to invest its matching grant? Why did they not submit utilisation certificates of central funds for several programmes despite notices from the Union Government? Have they inspected the quality of works taken up under the Union Government's Jal Jeevan Mission?" Kumaraswamy asked.
He added, "When Kodagu was hit by floods, and I was the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally called me to check, if the state needs any assistance. The present State Government didn't allow officers to attend my Janata Darshan programme in Mandya."
"They should give proper proposals for developmental works and extend necessary support and co-operation to MPs and ministers from the state. The Union Government has granted funds for all states for education, skill development, health, agriculture, highways and others. Union Finance Minister cannot mention all the states in a brief budget speech," he said.
Objecting the comments by Congress leaders that 'MPs have failed to voice for the state in the Parliament and to get approval for Mekedatu project', he said, "Former prime minister H D Devegowda and I are committed towards the protection of our water. It is Devegowda at this age, who is standing holding the bench at Rajya Sabha, to voice for the protection of our Cauvery water."
"Is the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge voicing for it? My father and I have already met the Prime Minister and even the Minister of Jal Shakthi with folded hands for protecting our water (getting approval for Mekedatu project). They should prepare a delegation to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and request him not to oppose the Mekedatu project to build a balancing reservoir at the down streams of river Cauvery to help farmers of the state. I have my own experience, and my own approach to resolve problems by meeting officials, not just raising voice in Parliament," Kumaraswamy said.
Answering the allegations of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda that 'BJP had given advertisement alleging MUDA land grabbing by H D Devegowda family in Mysuru in the past', he said, "Our family has always been targeted ever since the reign of former chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde."
"I had applied for the MUDA site in 1984 and I had paid Rs 37,000 then. It was at the same time I had bought land for my farm near Bidadi. If I had invested that same Rs 37,000 near Bidadi I would have got five acre land then, for which I would have got good value now," he said.
He also said, "We are not talking about the Chief Minister's wife getting 15 sites in an alternate developed area for her land acquired by MUDA to build Devanur third stage."
"Our question is how did his family buy the land in 2005, for which there was final notification under Land Acquisition Act 16/2 in 1997 itself, after the layout was formed? Desai commission has been formed to cover up the MUDA irregularities," he said.
When asked about the Chief Minister's statement that 'Opposition leaders were jealous that a man from backward class community has become CM twice', Kumarswamy said, "He is not the CM of backward class communities but representing the entire state. We are not jealous. It is leaders of his own party who are putting towel to reserve the CM's position, who are making all the allegations indirectly."