State Govt should resolve issues of dissatisfaction among their MLAs: HDK

On Basanagouda Patil Yatnal approaching High Court about withdrawing permission for CBI inquiry against D K Shivakumar, he said, "Chief Minister who respects Indian Constitution should not have done this. This step is illegal and misleading Constitutional institutions. It is done only to protect illegal activities. It indicates that they are under the foot of D K Shivakumar. In a similar case when an RTI activist has written a letter to the Speaker of Legislative Assembly, his secretary has written to him that it doesn't come under his purview. I have that letter with me," HD Kumaraswamy noted.

He also added, "Although State has released Rs 800 to Rs 900 crore to the PD accounts of DCs to address the issues of drinking water and fodder, what else have they done for drought relief? We would discuss about this in the session. As part of the alliance, both JD(S) and BJP will together fight against the failures of the ruling party. We would start work on the Loksabha election after the results of assembly elections of five States.

Regarding cases of female infanticides he said, "this is inhuman and against law. Even in this century such incidents and even thefts of children indicate the failure of officers of Government. Government should take action no matter who is involved. Women are ten steps forward in taking care of aged parents. So parents should stop discriminating against girls."