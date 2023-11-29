State Govt should resolve issues of dissatisfaction among their MLAs: HDK

Mysuru: During the 2023 Karnataka assemble election campaign, Congress made allegations of 40 per cent Commission against then BJP-led State Government, but now the Siddaramaiah-led govt seems to continue it, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged.
"This has been evident in cancellation of a contract of an electrical contractor by CESC (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation). There are allegations of 20% commission involved in Rs 20 Crore fund released for Mysuru Dasara and 4G exemption it had taken. Meanwhile Congress has failed to prove a single allegation of 40% commission against BJP," he said.
He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday.
H D Kumaraswamy said that, letter of ruling party MLA B R Patil to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about his displeasure indicates the plight of MLAs of ruling party.
"Earlier also Shamanur Shivashankarappa and other MLAs had expressed displeasure about various issues within the party. It has become a continuous process. This is not a good development. So we should wait and watch to see if they are going to rectify it or this Government would commit self accident or suicide. If this is the situation of ruling party MLAs what about normal people? People are losing confidence in this Government. They have also started doubting about States Government's programmes and about their involvement of corruption," he said
On Basanagouda Patil Yatnal approaching High Court about withdrawing permission for CBI inquiry against D K Shivakumar, he said, "Chief Minister who respects Indian Constitution should not have done this. This step is illegal and misleading Constitutional institutions. It is done only to protect illegal activities. It indicates that they are under the foot of D K Shivakumar. In a similar case when an RTI activist has written a letter to the Speaker of Legislative Assembly, his secretary has written to him that it doesn't come under his purview. I have that letter with me," HD Kumaraswamy noted.
He also added, "Although State has released Rs 800 to Rs 900 crore to the PD accounts of DCs to address the issues of drinking water and fodder, what else have they done for drought relief? We would discuss about this in the session. As part of the alliance, both JD(S) and BJP will together fight against the failures of the ruling party. We would start work on the Loksabha election after the results of assembly elections of five States.
Regarding cases of female infanticides he said, "this is inhuman and against law. Even in this century such incidents and even thefts of children indicate the failure of officers of Government. Government should take action no matter who is involved. Women are ten steps forward in taking care of aged parents. So parents should stop discriminating against girls."