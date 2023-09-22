State-level essay contest on Chandrayaan in Karnataka

In an effort to create awareness on Chandrayaan’s mission and rekindle interest towards its study, the Karnataka Jnana Vijnana Samithi has organised a state-level essay competition. Entry is free and the winners will be given prizes.
The competition will be held separately for high school and college students. They have to mail the essay through post or courier within September 30. The essays should be handwritten in either English or Kannada and should not exceed six pages.
Chandrayaan-3, the successor to Chandrayaan-2, made a successful soft landing on the southern pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023. With this India became the only country to achieve a soft landing on the southern pole of the lunar surface.
According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, demonstrate rover roving on the moon and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
The essays should be mailed or couriered to the following address: Secretary, Karnataka Jnana Vijnana Samithi, No 435, 3rd C Main Road, 1st stage, Manjunath Nagar, Bengaluru. For details, those interested can contact 08035835292 or 9448957666.