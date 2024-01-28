Karnataka’s gross enrolment ratio up by 0.2% in 2021-22

In year 2020-21, the state had recorded a GER of 36 per cent and now it has increased to 36.2 per cent. The GER at the national level has increased over the years. In 2021-22, it went up to 28.4 per cent from 27.3 per cent, it was 24.6 per cent in 2017-18 per cent and 23.7 per cent in 2014-15.