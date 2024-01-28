Karnataka’s gross enrolment ratio up by 0.2% in 2021-22

Bengaluru: The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Karnataka has seen a slight increase.
The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22 released recently by the Union Ministry of Education showed that the state had witnessed a 0.2 per cent increase.
In year 2020-21, the state had recorded a GER of 36 per cent and now it has increased to 36.2 per cent. The GER at the national level has increased over the years. In 2021-22, it went up to 28.4 per cent from 27.3 per cent, it was 24.6 per cent in 2017-18 per cent and 23.7 per cent in 2014-15.
Bengaluru Urban district has recorded the highest number of colleges at the national level with a total of 1,106 colleges, followed by Jaipur 709, Hyderabad 491, Pune 475 and Prayagraj with 398. There are over 4,430 colleges in the state. A majority of them are located in Bengaluru Urban district.
When it comes to the density of colleges, Karnataka managed to maintain its position at the top of the list in the survey.
As stated in the report, since 2017-18, Karnataka has reported the highest density of colleges.
It has recorded 66 colleges per lakh population in the recent survey. During 2017-18, it was 51, in 2018-19, the number was 53 and in 2019-20, the density of colleges was 59. In 2020-21, it reported 62 colleges per lakh population. The average enrolment at these colleges is 413.