Why accident insurance cover only for those purchasing tickets online, Supreme Court asks railways

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K Vinod Chandran was told that the insurance cover is provided only to passengers purchasing tickets online to cover accidents.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 17:57 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 17:57 IST
