Karnataka to conduct at least 5,000 tests a day by December 23

Bengaluru: Following the rise in Covid cases owing to the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant, the state government has decided to ramp up testing and is now aiming to test at least 5,000 people a day by Saturday.
Till now, on an average 2,600 people are being tested every week. The Health department has also directed the district health officials to ensure all the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and at least one in 20 Influenza Like Illness (ILI) cases are tested for Covid.
The recent circular also directed officials to ensure samples with CT value less than 25 are sent for genomic sequencing to identify any new virus strains. Genomic sequencing is mandatory for symptomatic patients with international travel history, patients who are hospitalised for long periods, Covid reinfection cases, and samples from areas with outbreaks or severe mortality.
In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the government has also asked people to stay cautious and seek medical consultation if they have cold, cough, or other Covid-like symptoms.
While the government has not imposed any restrictions on travelling, it has advised the citizens to stay vigilant while travelling and avoid crowded areas when possible.
Senior citizens, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and those with comorbidities and Covid-like symptoms have been asked to mask up.
The advisory has also urged people with cold and cough to minimise contact with others, especially the vulnerable group.