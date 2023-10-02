Students of IIIT-Dharwad boycott classes for basic facilities

Akki also claimed that water crises at the hostel will be resolved in the next two days. “We don’t have a permanent water connection from the corporation. We have sunk five borewells and another two will be ready in the next few days,” he said. Replying to compulsory attendance, Akki said the decision was taken by the board and only the director of the institute has permission to allow students with low attendance to write the exam. However, former director Kavi Mahesh has not visited the institute since September 2022 due to ill health.