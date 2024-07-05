Sub-registrar transfers: No more lobbying, Karnataka govt to adopt new system

Bengaluru: In a big move, the Cabinet on Thursday decided to introduce a defined transfer system for sub-registrars, who are notoriously known to stay put in prime locations such as Bengaluru for years.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda was discreet in planning this in order to steer clear of attempts to scuttle the reform.
According to sources, sub-registrar transfers are currently governed by a “syndicate” where decisions are made largely based on influence. Now, the government has decided to transfer sub-registrars through a counselling-based system.
Under this, the government will notify sub-registrars who are eligible for transfers and the places available for them to move. Accordingly, they get to pick their next posting.
Briefing reporters, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said this will end lobbying and make transfers more transparent. “There are sub-registrars who’ve been working on corporation areas for many years. We also have officials who hesitate to work in rural areas,” Patil said.
Senior sub-registrars and sub-registrars who have been working in and around Bengaluru for five of the last eight years will be transferred through counselling. Similarly, those working under the jurisdiction of 10 city corporations (outside Bengaluru) for four out of the last five years will be shuffled.
Karnataka has 257 sub-registrar offices. Of them, 51 are located in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts — they come under the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) limits.
“Sub-registrars pay to get posted in prime locations. They also pay a yearly renewal to continue in that posting. Now, the message is loud and clear: Do your job and serve people,” a senior Cabinet minister said.
Counselling-based transfers for sub-registrars will be completed before August 10. First Division Assistants (FDA) will also come under counselling-based transfers, but from next year, Patil said.
In another decision, the Cabinet approved taking up works worth Rs 2,000 crore under phase two of the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana in 10 city corporations.
The Cabinet also decided to appoint Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) as the nodal agency for works under the Comprehensive Environment Plan for the Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) in the mining-hit Ballari, Vijayanagar, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts. The Cabinet approved the procurement of kitchen equipment worth Rs 84.58 crore for Indira Canteens across the state.
Published 04 July 2024, 21:14 IST