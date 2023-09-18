Sugarcane growers warn protest near Vidhana Soudha on Sept 30

Head of State Sugarcane Growers’ Association Kurubur Shanthakumar warned of staging a mega
protest near the Vidhana soudha, if the state government doesn’t ensure to release the previous year’s pending FRP (Fair Remuneration Price) of Rs 150 per tonne, by September 30.
Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Sunday, he said that owing to drought 30 lakh sugarcane growers in the state are in severe crisis, as the yield has reduced by 40 per cent.
But FRP for sugarcane has been increased only by Rs 100 per tonne this year compared to FRP previous year, and it has been increased to Rs 3,150. The state government should ensure it is hiked within next two weeks.
Kurubur Shanthakumar, who is also the head of the Federation of Farmers’ Organisations, said that the state government must bail out the farmers during the drought situation and give a compensation of
Rs 25,000 per acre of the crop loss.
They should give full-time electricity for pumpsets to save standing crops, besides taking other measures including giving jobs under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guaranttee Act), fodder for cattle, among others.
Shanthakumar also urged the state to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner due to drought situation.