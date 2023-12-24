Sumalatha says she’ll contest from Mandya itself

Mandya: Mandya MP Sumalatha said on Saturday that she would definitely contest Lok Sabha elections from Mandya and that she wouldn’t move out of the constituency.
She told this to reporters at Maddur in the district on Saturday. The actor-turned-politician refused to comment on the BJP-JD(S) alliance.
In the previous Lok Sabha elections, although Sumalatha had contested as an independent candidate, she had extended support to BJP during the Assembly elections this year.
She had even participated in an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Channapatna.
It was speculated that she will join BJP and will contest the Parliamentary elections from the party.
But since the saffron party entered into an alliance with JD(S), the latter is likely to contest from Mandya.
With Sumalatha expressing strong willingness to contest from Mandya, local leaders are curious about what decision Sumalatha will take in the event of Mandya being allotted to JD(S) as part of the alliance.