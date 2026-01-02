Supporters of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy & BJP's Janardhana Reddy clash over banner in Karnataka

In the melee, Bharath Reddy’s aides reportedly opened fire in the air. It all started when the supporters of Bharath Reddy, led by his aide Satish Reddy, tried to erect banners for the proposed event to install Valmiki statue, in front of the residence of Janardhana Reddy.