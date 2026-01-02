Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Supporters of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy & BJP's Janardhana Reddy clash over banner in Karnataka

In the melee, Bharath Reddy’s aides reportedly opened fire in the air. It all started when the supporters of Bharath Reddy, led by his aide Satish Reddy, tried to erect banners for the proposed event to install Valmiki statue, in front of the residence of Janardhana Reddy.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 21:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 21:12 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongress

Follow us on :

Follow Us