SC serves notice to Karnataka govt on plea questioning de facto ban on 'Thug Life'

A bench of Justices sought a response from the state authorities on behalf of the PIL filed by Bengaluru resident M Mahesh Reddy.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 07:14 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 07:14 IST
