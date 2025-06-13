<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Friday issued notice to the Karnataka government on a plea questioning de facto ban on the screening of the CBFC certified <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-haasan">Kamal Haasan</a> starrer film <em>Thug Life</em> in Karnataka, allegedly effected through threats of violence, intimidation, and extra-constitutional directives by non-state actors.</p><p>A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan sought a response from the state authorities after hearing advocate A Velan on behalf of the PIL filed by Bengaluru resident M Mahesh Reddy.</p>.SC to hear on Friday plea against de facto ban on screening of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.<p>"Is it that 'Thug Life' matter," the bench asked.</p><p>The counsel submitted no FIR has been registered by the state authorities and no action initiated against such elements, instead the State has joined hands with extremist elements.</p><p>"It is argued that a duly CBFC certified Tamil feature film <em>Thug Life</em> is not allowed to be screened in the theatres in the state of Karnataka. The so called ban under the threat of violence stems from not any lawful procedure from a deliberate campaign of terror including explicit threat of arson against cinema halls, incitement to a large scale violence targetting linguistic minorities," the bench noted.</p>.PIL in Supreme Court challenges de facto ban on screening of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.<p>Considering the urgency shown and the issue brought before this court, we issue notice to the respondents, the bench ordered.</p><p>Haasan has recently stirred a controversy over his statement related to origin of Kannada language, triggering a large scale protest in Karnataka and demand of apology from him.</p><p>The plea sought a declaration that the ban on the movie was illegal, unconstitutional, and void ab initio, being violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.</p>.Thug Life movie review: A 'Nayakan' fails his frenzied followers.<p>The petition under Article 32 of the Constitution claimed a duly CBFC-certified Tamil feature film, <em>Thug Life, </em>starring Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan actor Kamal Haasan and directed by Padma Shri Mani Ratnam, slated for nationwide release on June 5, 2025, faced an unconstitutional 'extra-judicial ban' in Karnataka.</p><p>"This ban stems not from any lawful process, but from a deliberate campaign of terror, including explicit threats of arson against cinema halls, incitement to large-scale communal violence targeting linguistic minorities, and a chilling call for a repeat of past anti-Tamil riots," it contended. </p>.Let Kamal Haasan go to court, but no theatres in Karnataka will screen 'Thug Life': KFCC.<p>This serious situation occurred within a disturbing societal context where chauvinistic elements have targeted linguistic minorities such as Hindi speakers in Bengaluru with impunity, fostering a climate of fear that now directly threatens constitutional order over this film, it alleged.</p>.Kamal Haasan's fans from Bengaluru go to Hosur to watch 'Thug Life'.<p>Even as "Victory Cinema", a movie theatre in Bengaluru announced its intent to screen <em>Thug Life</em>, forces of intimidation struck openly. T A Narayana Gowda of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) publicly threatened to "set theaters on fire", while social media was used for inciting a violent revival of the 1991 anti-Tamil riots. </p><p>Emboldened by the State's inexplicable passivity – itself a symptom of the breakdown in law and order – KRV members aggressively attempted a siege of Victory Cinema, the petitioner alleged.</p><p>The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce then buckled under this pressure, publicly admitting to imposing a ban due to – a clear sign of the collapse of lawful authority and a testament to the prevailing lawlessness. When the film's producer, Raaj Kamal Films International sought protection from the Karnataka High Court, the proceedings, distressingly, appeared to prioritise appeasement, the petitioner claimed.</p>.Kannada-Tamil row | 'No talks till actor tenders apology', says KFCC after Kamal Haasan's letter.<p>The plea sought a direction for the safe, secure, and unimpeded exhibition of the Tamil feature film in all cinema theatres and multiplexes across the State of Karnataka, which are willing to screen it.</p><p>Besides, it sought a direction to the state authorities to take all necessary steps to prevent any recurrence of such intimidation for this or any other lawfully certified film.</p><p>The petitioner also sought criminal prosecution against all individuals and office bearers of organisations who have issued threats of violence, arson, or incited communal hatred or violence in connection with the release of the film 'Thug Life', and to submit a status report on action taken to this court within a time-bound manner.<br></p>